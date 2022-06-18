Bodycam captures aftermath of high-speed motorcycle chase in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Bodycam footage obtained Friday by News4JAX shows the moment a motorcyclist was captured following what deputies said was a high-speed pursuit in Nassau County.

The man arrested, and seen in the video, was identified by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office as Rico McMillian, 35.

Moments before dumping the motorcycle on a grassy median of U.S. Highway 301, dashcam video shows a motorcyclist leading deputies on a chase with speeds topping 130 mph, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to the chase, dashcam video showed a deputy attempting to pull the motorcyclist over after a radar detected his speed at 120 mph. McMillan appears to first pull over and stop, but takes back off and eventually leads multiple deputies on a chase.

When captured, the bodycam captured McMillian’s discussion with deputies.

“I don’t have a license bro. I have nothing on me,” the motorcyclist says.

“Over a license? Was it worth it over a license?” the deputy replies.

McMillan appears to be stuck on a barbed wire fence. Deputies said he tried to hide after ditching the motorcycle, which they said had been reported stolen.

Although the arrest report states McMillan has a Jacksonville address and he was captured in Nassau County, he told deputies he’d been living in Alabama.

“If you look at the ticket, I just got here. Look at my ticket. I just got here and was trying to get back home,” McMillan says.

“Where’s home?” the deputy asks.

“Home is Alabama right now,” McMillan replies.

“So you were going to run all the way to Alabama?” the deputy asks.

“I was trying because of my kids,” McMillan says.

McMillan was taken to the Nassau County Jail, where he remained Friday evening. Records show he had a warrant out for his arrest in Duval County on charges of destruction of property.