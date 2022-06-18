Jacksonville Black business marketplace returns for 6th year

Hundreds attended the 6th annual Melanin Market near downtown Jacksonville. About 250 vendors covering a few blocks of A Phillip Randolph Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The summer heat didn’t stop hundreds of people from attending the sixth annual Melanin Market Saturday afternoon near downtown Jacksonville.

Event organizers made sure to keep attendees cool by partnering with JTA to provide three cooling buses.

The event included food trucks, clothes, arts and crafts, and plenty of entertainment for everyone.

There were about 250 vendors covering five blocks of A. Phillip Randolph. Previous vendors returned to support the market because of how well it helped grow their businesses.

People attending told News4JAX it was refreshing to see this kind of event hosted in the community.

Florida Rep. Angie Nixon, organizer of the Melanin Market, said the Melanin Market should serve as a reminder of what African-Americans bring to this city and this country.

“We just want to amplify and uplift black excellence and let everyone know that Black people are resilient people. We helped found and build this country, and we have a lot to offer,” Nixon said.