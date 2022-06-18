JSO investigating after man found shot to death on the Eastside

A homicide was reported on 5th Street East and Evergreen Avenue on Jacksonville's Eastside, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man was found shot and killed Saturday morning on West 5th Street.

JSO said the man was found at 7:20 a.m. in the street in the Eastside neighborhood, and he had been shot at least once.

Police do not have any suspect information and are continuing to search the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

The homicide was the second one reported in a span of 40 minutes in Jacksonville on Saturday morning. The first was in the Riverside area, near Willowbranch Park.