Man found shot to death near Willowbranch Park, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Saturday morning on Sydney Street by Willowbranch Park in the Riverside neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police arrived at 6:40 a.m. and found a man between 20 and 30 years old lying dead on the side of the road with a head injury.

Police determined he had been shot.

Investigators said the man’s identity has not yet been determined because he did not have any ID on him. It’s unclear if he’s from the area.

Police had no suspect information. They are interviewing people who live in the area and searching for any surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.