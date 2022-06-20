‘A sight to behold’: Cross only thing left standing following Texas church fire

A cross still stands after a fire destroyed the Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport, Texas on Friday.

BRIDGEPORT, Texas – A Texas community was left in awe after a devastating fire ravished a Bridgeport church on Friday bringing everything to the ground — everything but a cross.

According to FOX11, Wise County volunteer firefighters were responding to the church fire that quickly destroyed the building.

Once the firefighters gained control of the fire and the smoke cleared, they spotted the small sign of hope still standing, FOX11 reported.

A charred cross stood amongst the rubble of what once was Balsora Baptist Church.

“A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold,” the fire department said. “The fire took the structure, but not the cross. A symbol that the building was just that, a building. The Church is the congregation, and where two or more gather, there He shall be also.”

While battling the blaze, the Wise County firefighters had to call for assistance from at least 11 other local and state agencies because extreme temperatures posed a challenge to the fire crew’s resources.

The church roof began to collapse while firefighters worked against extreme temperatures and limited resources. Several crew members were treated by Wise County EMS on the scene.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.