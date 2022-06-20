Jacksonville event celebrates World Refugee Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville on Monday hosted a World Refugee Day celebration.

The event was held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the nonprofit’s headquarters in the Jessie Ball duPont Center on East Adams Street in downtown Jacksonville.

The celebration helped introduce city, religious and community leaders to the civic, faith-based and governmental organizations and agencies that serve refugees throughout Jacksonville. The event also honored refugees, service providers and community members who have worked together during the challenges of the resettlement process. In addition, the event included performances, health-enhancing activities, and interactive informational displays from local refugee organizations and others.

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe.