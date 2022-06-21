1 rushed to hospital with critical injuries after shooting in Grand Park area

The Sky 4 helicopter on Tuesday morning flew over an area in Grand Park where police were investigating.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Grand Park area of Jacksonville, according to officials.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called sometime before 10:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting at West 14th Street and Connally Avenue.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said one person was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

When the Sky 4 helicopter flew over the scene around 11 a.m., several police cruisers could be seen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.