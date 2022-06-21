2 people dead after found shot in a car on Jacksonville Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A couple in their 20s is dead after being shot Monday night in a parking lot in the Southpoint area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says when they arrived at Bowden Road near the I-95 off-ramp around 9:15 p.m. they found two people shot in a car next to an ATM.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.