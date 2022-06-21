Firefighters extinguish passenger plane fire at Miami International Airport

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a passenger plane fire Tuesday at Miami International Airport, as first reported by News4JAX’s news partner Local 10 News.

Greg Chin, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, identified the plane as Red Air SRL 203. Chin said there were 126 people on board. Information in regard to injuries was unclear.

According to FlightAware, Red Air SRL 203 departed from Punta Caucedo at 3:36 p.m., and it landed at 5:38 p.m., 42 minutes late.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department dispatched about two dozen units. A surveillance camera showed dark smoke shortly after 5:45 p.m., near Northwest 57th Avenue.