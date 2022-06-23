94º

St. Johns County dive team training session turns into $16,000 rescue mission

Kendra Mazeke, Digital Content Producer

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovers mans $16,000 rolex (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office had more in-store than they thought during their monthly Dive Team training session.

According to the SJSO Facebook post, on Tuesday, a man requested their help to find a $16,000 heirloom Rolex he lost when the band broke and fell into the Sixmile creek.

The dive team was up for the challenge since they were already in the area where the Rolex was lost.

After a 20-minute search, reaching nearly 20 feet in depth, one of the divers found the watch -- and it was still ticking.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man is ecstatic to have his watch back and the agency said it is happy to assist the community while remaining dedicated to enhancing their skills.

