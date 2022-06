JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, with feel-like temperatures of 105 to 116 degrees. That means many air conditioning units will be working in overdrive.

News4JAX has heard from some Jacksonville residents that they’ve already seen a spike in their JEA bills.

We want to hear from you. Have you seen a sharp rise in your utility bill? And are you worried about it rising even more during the heat?