Majority of people disagree with Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, new poll shows

Nearly 50 years of precedent was wiped away on Friday when the Supreme Court issued a decision overturning the landmark abortion case Roe vs. Wade.

The politicized health care option has split Americans since the high court ruled in 1973 that abortion access was necessary in order to protect a woman’s right to liberty.

A new poll from NPR shows the majority of people disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. At the same time, the majority also opposes adding more justices to the high court.

Over 900 people took the survey. The results show about 9 out of every 10 Democrats are against overturning Roe and on the Republican side, three-quarters support the decision.

The overall results show by a 56% to 40% margin, respondents oppose the court’s decision to overturn Roe with this including 45% who strongly oppose it. 4% did not share an opinion. 45% of those who did reply said they strongly oppose the ruling.

Respondents by a 56%-to-41% margin fear overturning Roe will lead to reconsideration of rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

When it came to the idea of expanding the Supreme Court, only a third of the respondents said they were in favor, and 54% percent said they oppose.

With voting, 78% of Democrats indicated the Supreme Court’s decision makes them more likely to vote this fall, that’s 24 points higher than Republicans.

This survey also addressed the court itself following the ruling 58% of those polled said they have little to no confidence in the Supreme Court.