Solutionaries: Helping fight the hunger

The latest episode of Solutionaries finds answers for solving food insecurity. Watch the live premiere on YouTube or News4JAX+ on Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

Do you live in a food desert? Are you in the middle of a food swamp? Do better options exist?

Food solutions for everybody, including the littlest ones in desperate need of baby formula.

Join us for Solutionaries on Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE to watch on YouTube. Don’t forget to hit that Subscribe button so you don’t miss out on solutions to other significant issues.

Here are topics we’ll cover in this latest episode:

Baby Formula Shortage: Crowdsourced baby formula solutions

Food Deserts: Providing nutritious options and opportunities for at-risk areas

Food Swamps: Many food options--many unhealthy food options

Make Food Medicine: Breaking the cycle of poor nutrition and the health issues that come with unhealthy foods

Meet the “Moo Crew”: A group making milk available to many while raising awareness and gathering donations to help Virginia’s food insecurity

The Spaces Between: Ensuring everyone eats. Including those caught between qualifying for assistance and those just outside the requirements

Again, watch the live premiere on Thursday, June 30 at 7 p.m. on YouTube or on the News4JAX+ app on your Roku, Fire Stick or Apple TV.

You can find more solutions at YouTube.com/Solutionaries.