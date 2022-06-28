3 indicted on 1st-degree murder charge in death of Flagler County teenager

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Three men have been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Noah Smith, 16.

On June 14, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of Tyrese Tyshaun Patterson, Steven Monroe and Davondre Williams, who are all members of “Get Stepped On” from the Palm Coast Area. Records show that each person was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Notably, Williams has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of Keymarion Hall. He was also accused of firing shots at another man, and faces a charge of attempted second degree murder with a firearm.

Hall and Smith were not the intended targets, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. He said those bullets were meant for Terrell Sampson, a fourth person who was wanted in connection to one of the shootings. His arrest was announced June 16.

Ad

RELATED: 3 accused in murders of 2 Flagler County 16-year-olds amid ongoing ‘beef’ between ‘wannabe’ gangs, sheriff says

Social media footprints played a large role in evidence gathering and showing pre-meditation, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said multiple social media profiles, interactions, messages, comments, aggressive music content and pictures were used to piece together the alleged involvement of all four suspects.