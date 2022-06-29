Flagler County sheriff injured in drug raid

Sheriff Rick Staly was injured in April when a search warrant was served in Flagler County, his office said.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was injured in April during a drug house raid, his office disclosed Wednesday.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Staly hyperextended his left knee when he joined members of his agency’s Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team to serve a narcotics search warrant in the Mondex area.

The Sheriff’s Office said an MRI later revealed he had a tear in the meniscal cartilage of his left knee.

Staly is scheduled for outpatient surgery on Friday to repair the injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“As the community knows, I’m not a Sheriff that sits behind a desk and never will be,” Staly said in a news release. “Sometimes injuries occur to Deputy’s enforcing the law, even to the Sheriff. This is a minor outpatient procedure with a quick recovery.”

While Staly is under anesthesia during the procedure, the Sheriff’s Office said, Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge will be the acting Flagler County sheriff.