Emergency landing at JAX due to fire in cargo hold

OWG plane makes an emergency landing at JAX after report of fire in the cargo hold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews responded to the airport Thursday afternoon, after a report of a fire in the cargo hold of a plane. A 737 with 159 people was traveling from Montreal to Cuba when the fire broke out.

The crew reported the fire, forcing an emergency landing Jacksonville. The plane’s fire suppression system doused the fire before it landed, but JFRD crews were on hand to check the plane out.

The Canadian airline, OWG, is fairly new and started flying in December 2020. Jacksonville Aviation Authority says it’s uncertain what happens next with the passengers.

News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott is at the airport. We will update this story as we get more information.