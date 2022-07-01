List: Everywhere you can make a splash, keep cool during Independence Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Families and friends are looking forward to getting together and celebrating the holiday weekend. Beat the heat by visiting one of the swimming locations the city of Jacksonville has opened to keep you cool while having fun in the sun.

Cecil Aquatics Center will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The following outdoor pools will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4:

Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd

Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd

Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave

Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd

Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave

Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln

Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd

Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St

Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd

Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St

Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W

Grand/ Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St

Eugene Butler Pool - 900 Acorn St

Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd

Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N

Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave

Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave

Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd

Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St

Julius Guinyard Pool – 1358 Jefferson St

Riverside High School Pool – 1200 South McDuff Ave

Splash pads are another great option to cool off at city parks. Splash pads are open from sunrise to sunset. The following splash pads are currently open: