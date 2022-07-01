List: Everywhere you can make a splash, keep cool during Independence Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Families and friends are looking forward to getting together and celebrating the holiday weekend. Beat the heat by visiting one of the swimming locations the city of Jacksonville has opened to keep you cool while having fun in the sun.
Cecil Aquatics Center will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The following outdoor pools will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4:
- Terry Parker High School – 7301 Parker School Rd
- Fort Caroline – 131 Ferber Rd
- Woodland Acres/ Warrington Park – 8200 Kona Ave
- Sandalwood High School – 2750 John Prom Blvd
- Samuel Wolfson High School – 7000 Powers Ave
- Pine Forest – 2335 Gattis Ln
- Mandarin High School – 4831 Greenland Rd
- Andrew Jackson High School – 128 W. 30th St
- Harts Rd/ Eartha Napolean Park – 11597 Harts Rd
- Robert Kennedy Park – 1139 Ionia St
- Oceanway Park – 12215 Sago Ave. W
- Grand/ Johnnie Walker Park – 2740 Division St
- Eugene Butler Pool - 900 Acorn St
- Cecil Aquatic Center – 13611 Normandy Blvd
- Baldwin Middle/High School – 345 Chestnut St. N
- Thomas Jefferson Park – 390 N. Jackson Ave
- Fletcher High School – 700 Seagate Ave
- Lakeshore Middle School – 2519 Bayview Rd
- Ribault High School – 5820 Van Gundy St
- Julius Guinyard Pool – 1358 Jefferson St
- Riverside High School Pool – 1200 South McDuff Ave
Splash pads are another great option to cool off at city parks. Splash pads are open from sunrise to sunset. The following splash pads are currently open:
- Bruce Park – 6549 Arlington Rd
- Flossie Brunson Eastside Park –1050 Franklin St
- Glen Myra Park – 1429 Winthrop St
- J. Gardner Nip Simps Park – 6602 Richardson Rd
- Johnnie Walker Park – 2500 West 20th St
- Julius Guinyard –1359 Jefferson St
- Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park – 500 Wonderwood Dr
- Lem Merrett Park – 845 Ellis Rd
- Leonard Abess Park –12743 Leonard Abess Blvd
- Losco Regional Park – 10931 Hood Rd. S
- Marion Park – 840 Marion Cir
- Murray Hill Playground – 4802 Kingsbury St
- Panama Park – 6912 Buffalo Ave