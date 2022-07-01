Local diaper bank founder says year of tax-free diapers in Florida offers much-needed relief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Good news for parents. Starting Friday, July 1, diapers, infant, and toddler clothing are all tax-free through June 30, 2023.

Since it was founded, the Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida has strived to make it easier for low-income families to get the diapers they need. Founder and president Crystal Parks says the group works with local organizations and churches which aim to help low-income families.

“We distribute the diapers that way,” Parks said. “We have a total of 11 partners, partner agencies that we work with, to distribute the diapers.”

Parks says the need is going up. With inflation causing prices for necessities to go up, it’s alarming.

“So far this year, we’ve already distributed over 131,000 diapers, and the same time last year, we distributed 60,000 diapers,” Parks said. “So, we’re seeing a very significant increase in need.”

Ad

The one-year tax relief should help. It includes single-use, reusable, and reusable diaper inserts that are tax-free. For example, if one box of diapers is priced at $30, with Duval County’s 7.5% sales tax, that means a $2.25 savings.

Parks says some families are left to make tough decisions. She says many people aren’t aware of how many of their neighbors may be struggling.

“There’s no government assistance for diapers. You can’t use programs like WIC or SNAP, also known as food stamps, to purchase diapers,” Parks said. “Diapers are a necessity or a basic need.”

Parks hopes this one-year relief is just the beginning.

“I’m hoping that there’s more of a bipartisan support next year to make this permanent,” Parks said. “To make (no) sales tax on diapers permanent.”

Northeast Florida diaper bank (WJXT)

Starting July 1, 2022, baby and toddler clothing are also tax-free. It applies to clothes, apparel, and shoes intended for children ages 5 and under. Items such as watches, jewelry, handkerchiefs, etc. are not included. For more information, go to the Florida Department of Revenue.

Ad

To learn more about the Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida, you can visit the Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida website.