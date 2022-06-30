5 sales tax holidays begin Friday -- here’s how you can save big

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday, July 1, begins the start of five tax-free holidays included in a tax-relief package Gov. DeSantis signed into law in early May.

The exemptions apply to both in-store and online purchases.

Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue, said this is an opportunity for families to save big.

“With rising inflation affecting the cost of everything from daily necessities to big-ticket items, Floridians are looking for ways to save money wherever they can,” Zingale said. “These sales tax holidays and exemption periods will help consumers save on purchases large and small. Best of all, families with infants and small children will benefit for an entire year.”

Check below for a full breakdown of sales tax holidays and exemption periods.

🎆 Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday, July 1-7, 2022

Recreation and outdoor supplies and admissions to entertainment and cultural events will be exempt from tax during the Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday. The sales tax holiday begins Friday, July 1, and extends through Thursday, July 7. Information and promotional materials for consumers, businesses and other interested parties are available at floridarevenue.com/freedomweek.

The following exemption holidays run from July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023.

🧷 Children’s Diapers Sales Tax Exemption

Single-use diapers, reusable diapers and reusable diaper inserts for children will be tax-exempt for an entire year beginning Friday, July 1, 2022, through Friday, June 30, 2023. For more information and promotional materials, visit floridarevenue.com/DiapersandClothing.

👶🏽 Baby and Toddler Clothing Sales Tax Exemption

Additional savings are available for Florida’s families with young children through the Baby and Toddler Clothing Sales Tax Exemption. Running concurrently with the Children’s Diapers Sales Tax Exemption, clothing, apparel and shoes primarily intended for children ages 5 and younger will also be exempt from tax from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. Consumers and businesses may find additional information at floridarevenue.com/DiapersandClothing.

⚡ ENERGY STAR® Appliances Sales Tax Exemption

Certain appliances bearing the ENERGY STAR® logo will be tax-free for a year beginning July 1, 2022. For a complete list of qualifying appliances, visit floridarevenue.com/ENERGYSTAR.

🏠 Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption

Impact-resistant doors, windows, and garage doors will be tax-exempt for two years under the Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption. More information about the exemption is available at floridarevenue.com/HomeHardening and PrepareFL.com.