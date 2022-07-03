Supply chain issues, summer rain put a damper on firework sales

On top of the rainy weather Jacksonville experienced for fourth of July weekend, supply chain issues played a major part in fireworks vendors receiving less inventory this year.

News4JAX visited a firework stand on Phillips Highway on Sunday and noticed a significant difference in the amount of inventory compared to last year. Last year there were boxes stacked high on top of each other with plenty of options for customers.

Although it’s been a challenge getting the products from overseas, it didn’t stop Kelly Quedado from setting up her TNT Fireworks tent.

Quedado said despite facing inventory issues, sales have been pretty good, but they are missing some popular products. She hopes customers realize there their tent and others are going more than just selling fireworks.

“Majority of your TNT fireworks tents are fundraisers. They are for various reasons, marching bands, youth sports, cheerleading teams, military spouse organizations, all kinds of stuff so just remember when you’re shopping for fireworks TNT does give back 20% of their sales to charities,” Quedado said.