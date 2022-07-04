93º

4th of July tradition continues: Springfield residents participate in throwback baseball game

Due to rain, game moved to historic Durkeeville ballpark

Staff, News4JAX

Tags: Jacksonville, Springfield, Historic Springfield, Baseball, Fourth of July, Holidays
Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council (SPAR) on Monday held the Fourth of July Throwback Baseball Game. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – America’s pastime on America’s birthday: Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council (SPAR) held the Fourth of July Throwback Baseball Game.

The game took place at J.P. Small Memorial Park on Monday. It’s usually played at Henry J. Klutho Park, but because of rain, the game — for the second year in a row — was moved to Hank Aaron Field at the historic ballpark in the Durkeeville neighborhood.

Wearing turn-of-the-century uniforms and using equipment from that time period, residents of historic Springfield’s Eastside and Westside — divided by Main Street — participated in the annual matchup. The game pits neighbors from the Eastside, the Reds, against their “rivals” from the Westside, the Giants.

“I’m super excited to have the West and Eastside of Springville playing against one another,” Kelly Rich, executive director of SPAR. “It’s a wonderful day of community.”

SPAR’s July Fourth tradition began in 2007.

