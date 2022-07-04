4th of July tradition continues: Springfield residents participate in throwback baseball game

Springfield Preservation and Revitalization Council (SPAR) on Monday held the Fourth of July Throwback Baseball Game.

The game took place at J.P. Small Memorial Park on Monday. It’s usually played at Henry J. Klutho Park, but because of rain, the game — for the second year in a row — was moved to Hank Aaron Field at the historic ballpark in the Durkeeville neighborhood.

Wearing turn-of-the-century uniforms and using equipment from that time period, residents of historic Springfield’s Eastside and Westside — divided by Main Street — participated in the annual matchup. The game pits neighbors from the Eastside, the Reds, against their “rivals” from the Westside, the Giants.

The annual Springfield old-time baseball game, always a great way to kick off the 4th of July. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/wo4qADIxzQ — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) July 4, 2022

“I’m super excited to have the West and Eastside of Springville playing against one another,” Kelly Rich, executive director of SPAR. “It’s a wonderful day of community.”

SPAR’s July Fourth tradition began in 2007.