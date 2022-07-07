Child taken the hospital after near drowning in Hillcrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a little girl was found unresponsive in a community pool Wednesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the girl, believed to be between the ages of 10 and 15, was found unresponsive around 8:30 Wednesday night. It happened on Lenox Avenue in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

Police say witnesses saw the girl unresponsive and pulled her out of the water to initiate CPR. She was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating and added there were no obvious signs of foul play.

JSO is asking for help from the community. If you have any information you are asked to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or crime stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.