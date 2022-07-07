Defense motions by Aiden Fucci’s attorneys include request for gag order

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – New defense motions filed by attorneys for Aiden Fucci include a request for a gag order on witnesses, which seeks to prevent them to speaking to anyone but lawyers in the case.

Other motions include a request that the state produce any evidence that could impeach witness credibility and that the judge block the state from presenting closing arguments that would prejudice the defendant. All are common pre-trial motions.

Additionally, attorneys for local news outlets, including WJXT News4JAX, have filed a motion to intervene in the case, specifically to contest the previous defense motions to close the pretrial process to the media and to bar cameras from jury selection.

Fucci is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. She was found dead May 9, 2021.

Fucci, her schoolmate, was arrested in the early morning hours the day after Bailey’s body was found in Durbin Crossing less than a half-mile from Fucci’s home. Investigators said his DNA was found on Bailey’s body.

Fucci’s next court date has been set for Aug. 31.