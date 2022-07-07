Jacksonville mayor’s budget to include upgrades to roads, parks

News4JAX is learning more about how the mayor wants to spend more than $500 million of your tax dollars on various city projects next year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is learning more about how the mayor wants to spend more than $500 million of your tax dollars on various city projects next year.

It’s part of Curry’s budget that will be released later this month. It includes upgrades to roads and parks and septic tanks.

This will be Curry’s last budget, and normally with past administrations, we’ve seen major projects from outgoing mayors.

On Thursday afternoon, members of the mayor’s staff will be laying out their plan about what they want to see happen with your tax dollars.

News4JAX has been asking what we can expect and spoke with the mayor on Thursday morning, when he launched the Jacksonville Community Land Trust as one solution to the affordable housing issue.

“Massive investment,” Curry said. “We can get you specifics in the days ahead. I think you will see even more of that later today. It’s approximately a half-billion dollars in infrastructure. I would remind people that the year before I took office, the city’s infrastructure CIP (capital improvement plan) was $20 million. So about a half-billion — parks, sidewalks, roads, septic tanks — every corner of the city, we are investing in much-needed infrastructure.”

The mayor will lay out his plan on July 21 to the Jacksonville City Council. It will be up to council members to approve it.

This year, the city has a lot of extra money because of rising property values — we’re told about $50 million more. We’re expected to get specifics around 2:30 p.m. as the mayor’s staff prepares his budget.