Jumbo Shrimp hosting 2 hiring events for seasonal workers in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now is the chance for you to become a part of the Affordable Family Fun the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp has to offer.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is looking to hire job seekers to join their team for the upcoming 2022 season.

The baseball team is hosting two job fairs on Wednesday, July 13 and 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 75 home games, additional stadium events and training. You can bring a completed employment application form with you to the job fair.

You only need to attend one of the hiring events, if interested. Bring your resume, dress professionally and be prepared to interview at the event. Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.

They are seeking candidates for the following seasonal positions:

Ad

Game Day Ticket Seller/Ticket Taker

Kids Zone Attendant

Birthday Party Host

Merchandise Store Employee

Charity Raffle Representative

Fan Experience Representative

Bat Boy

ID Checker

Concessions Lead

Concessions Floor Supervisor

Warehouse Coordinator

Concessions Attendent

Cook

Warehouse Worker

Kitchen Utility

Party Deck Attendant

Vending Hawker

Kitchen Lead

Parking for the job fairs will be in Lot P and applicants may enter through the main stadium gates at the corner of A Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

For more information on employment opportunities or to read full job descriptions, click here.