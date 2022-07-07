Person seriously injured after SWAT standoff on Jacksonville’s Westside

Multiple police cruisers can be seen Thursday morning on Jacksonville's Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A SWAT standoff Thursday in the Wesconnett area of Jacksonville’s Westside ended with a person seriously injured, sources told News4JAX.

Multiple Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers could be seen in the morning near a home on Pernecia Street, just east of Wesconnett Boulevard.

Multiple sources told News4JAX that a person was Tasered, subdued by a police K-9 and arrested. News4JAX was told that the person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, and no officers were hurt.

Witnesses said they heard what sounded like gunfire before the confrontation ended.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a news briefing later.

News4JAX has a crew at the scene and will update this article as new information becomes available.