Jacksonville Beach mother pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s death

A Jacksonville Beach woman pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2020 death of her 3-year-old son, according to Duval County court records.

Court records show Amy Oliver, 48, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a paramedic.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 15, but she will not be sentenced that day.

Oliver was arrested in January 2021 and then indicted on first-degree murder in June 2021 after her son was found unresponsive in a bedroom at a home on Republic Drive in Jacksonville Beach in October 2020. The boy later died.

Court records show the child was at the center of a custody dispute between his parents.