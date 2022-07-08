Local school for students with disabilities in urgent need of volunteers for iCan Bike summer camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The North Florida School of Special Education is in urgent need of volunteers to assist in the iCan Bike summer camp starting next week.

Volunteers will work alongside a rider to help teach them how to ride a two-wheel bicycle independently.

The five-day camp, located at 223 Mill Creek Road, runs from July 11 through July 15.

Volunteers do not need prior experience working with people with disabilities. They must be at least 15 years old, but if they are under 15, they can contact the camp host for possible opportunities.

Volunteer duties include:

Attending a one-hour orientation on Sunday, July 7 from 3:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the NFSSE gym.

Participating in five 90-minute sessions each day for five days Session 1: 8:30-9:45 am Session 2: 10:05-11:20 am Session 3: 11:40 am -12:55 pm Session 4: 2:00-3:15 pm Session 5: 3:35-4:50 pm

Ability to attend all five days for the same session

Ability to jog/run alongside a rider for 75 minutes

If you’re interested in lending an extra hand, click here to submit an application.

Ad

Take a look at the video below to get a glimpse of what your experience could be like.

For further questions, email Rina Park at icanbikejaxfl@gmail.com.