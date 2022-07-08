Restaurant Report: Live and dead roaches found in 3 local restaurants

Roaches and improper food storage forced three local restaurants to close temporarily. News4JAX reporter Aleesia Hatcher joins us with this week's Restaurant Report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Live and dead roaches and not properly storing food are the violations that closed three local restaurants in this week’s Restaurant Report.

Hot Wok on Argyle Forest Boulevard

Several live roaches were found at Hot Wok on Argyle Forest Boulevard.

According to the report, a live roach was found under the soup holding station and another under the large rice maker. Thirteen roaches were still alive on a glue trap.

The inspector also found multiple items not covered and food was put away in to-go bags in the cooler and freezer.

The report says the person in charge started killing them during the inspection.

Hot Wok still had minor violations on the follow-up inspection but was able to reopen the next day.

Rosati’s Pizza on Collins Road

Inspectors found over 40 roaches dead and alive at Rosati’s Pizza on Collins Road.

The report says there were live roaches next to the pizza oven and around the fryers just to name a few areas.

Rosati’s Pizza was able to reopen three days later.

Gypsy Cab Company on Anastasia Boulevard

Gypsy Cab Company in St. Augustine was shut down for more than 15 violations.

Aside from finding a live roach on the floor in the kitchen during the inspection -- inspectors say they found food stored on the floor.

Knives were stored in between walls and equipment and multiple tongs were hanging on the stove doors. The business was also hit for operating with an expired license.

Gypsy Cab Company reopened the next day.

