Shake Look Touch books recalled due to choking hazard

Scholastic, the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books, is recalling one of its products due to a choking hazard that could endanger young children.

The recall involves the Shake Look Touch book, a plush book with touch and feel components for young children. The books measure 5.9 x 1.7 x 8.4 inches. The recalled books have pink and green pom poms attached to them with a string. Only books with the pom poms are included in this recall.

The pink and green pom-poms on the Shake Look Touch book can detachd and become choking hazards for young children. (WJXT)

Scholastic has received two reports of the pom-poms detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the book away from young children and cut the pom poms off the book. Consumers can participate in the recall and receive a $10 gift card by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/slt , submitting a picture of the book and removed pom poms, and affirming that the removed pom poms will be disposed of in the trash. Consumers can use the book after removing and disposing of the pom-poms.

Ad

The books were sold in bookstores, specialty, big box stores and other stores nationwide and online at www.barnesandnoble.com, www.homegoods.com, www.booksamillion.com and other websites from January 2020 through April 2022 for about $13.

Nearly 187,500 units were sold in the United States. Close to 1,500 were sold in Canada.