Family to meet again Saturday to search for man missing since May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They’ve been searching since late May for a missing father of two children in Jacksonville, and family and loved ones haven’t given up hope they’ll locate him.

John McNamee’s family came together Friday near the airport on the Northside where he was last seen ahead of a large scale search planned for Saturday.

McNamee’s uncle said bloodhounds were sniffing for a trail in a wooded area for hours, but they came up with no sign of his nephew.

The father of two was last seen on May 25 at a Circle K gas station on Pecan Park Road. His truck was found near the tree line behind the Quality Inn Airport hotel on Airport Road at 11 a.m. the next morning.

“I just plead to anyone that has any information on that timeframe to please come forward,” said his uncle, who shares the same name.

McNamee was supposed to be on a flight out of Jacksonville on May 30 — but never made it.

In the beginning of June, his relatives from Ireland traveled to Jacksonville to help in the search.

Police told News4JAX there was no sign that his disappearance was suspicious.

“He has two kids here, which he loves very much,” his uncle said. “And I think the two kids need him very much.”

The search picks back up 8 a.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn where McNamee was last seen.