Kicks for the Kids: Help a child go back to school with new shoes

Local students receive new donated shoes for the 2021-2022 school year thanks to the Kicks for the Kids shoe drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The new school year will be here sooner than you think. Remember those days when you were a kid? What was one of the biggest highlights on day one? Showing off your new pair of shoes, of course.

Unfortunately, some children in our communities don’t get to take part in that ritual. That’s why News4JAX has once again teamed up with the local non-profit group, Kicks for the Kids, to help collect donated new pairs of shoes for local students.

Please help by donating NEW shoes for children in kindergarten through high school.

Our drop-off locations this year are WJXT Channel 4, Closets By Design, 121 Financial Branches, 1st Place Sports, Meow and Barks Boutique, Fragrant Body Oilz, 1 Foxy Lady Café, and The Cake Bar. Addresses for our drop-off locations are below.

1,237 pairs of shoes were donated this year for Kicks for the Kids. Thank you! (WJXT)

The Kicks for the Kids Shoe Drive ends runs Saturday, July 8 through Thursday, July 28. The shoe giveaway event takes place Aug. 4-6. Families will be given appointments to bring their children to get shoes. Registration information will be announced later this month. Families must have an appointment for each child.

Ad

Drop-off locations for new shoes:

WJXT Channel 4

4 Broadcast Pl., 32207

Closets By Design of the First Coast

3728 Philips Highway, Suite 301, 32207

121 Financial Branches https://121fcu.org/locations/

1st Place Sports https://1stplacesports.com/storelocations/

Meow and Barks Boutique

1537 San Marco Blvd., 32207

Fragrant Body Oilz

4251 Lenox Ave., Suite 2, 32205

1 Foxy Lady Cafe

1837 N. Pearl St., 32206

The Cake Bar