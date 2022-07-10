Multiple injuries reported in crash on I-295 near Old St. Augustine Road, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple injuries were reported after a crash Saturday night on northbound Interstate 295 near Old St. Augustine Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
The Florida Highway Patrol website shows the wreck occurred about 8:30 p.m.
At last check, according to FHP, the left and center lanes of northbound I-295 were blocked.
It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.
Crews are working a traffic accident on I-295 northbound at mile marker 2…. There are multiple injuries with one person trapped…expect delays in the area.— THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 10, 2022