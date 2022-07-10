80º

Multiple injuries reported in crash on I-295 near Old St. Augustine Road, JFRD says

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

A Florida Department of Transportation camera shows a crash Saturday night on I-295 near Old St. Augustine Road. (Florida 511)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple injuries were reported after a crash Saturday night on northbound Interstate 295 near Old St. Augustine Road, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Florida Highway Patrol website shows the wreck occurred about 8:30 p.m.

At last check, according to FHP, the left and center lanes of northbound I-295 were blocked.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved.

