Arlington Hills residents are fed up with flooding and broken promises to fix it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Arlington Hills residents tell News4JAX, it’s happening again and that nothing is being done to fix it. They’re talking about flooding and drainage problems.

News4JAX first reported on this problem a year ago. Some neighbors say they feel like they’re getting the run around and this area is not a flood zone.

In the past week, Woolery Drive in Arlington Hills was flooded by heavy rain and water reached people’s front yards and front doors.

Dennis Thibault has lived in the neighborhood for 42 years and reached out to us last summer about the flooding. He thought some progress was being made.

“The city said they were going to replace the culvert on Arble and they marked it out last September and haven’t touched it,” Thibault said.

Thibault said he and his wife have flood insurance even though they don’t live in a flood zone because flooding is so bad. They’ve seen crews come and clear debris, but say it’s not enough.

Victor Dionisio doesn’t have flood insurance because it’s too expensive, so he does what he can to protect his property with sandbags.

“That’s why I always prepare a sandbag in front of my house because of the flooding,” Dionisio said. “Every season that I have been here, I’ve lived here for 44 years, that’s one of my main problems when it’s hurricane season.”

News4JAX reached out to the city to see why the improvements haven’t moved forward, and we are waiting to hear back. Meantime, the neighbors are exhausted by another year of flooding that they believe the city can fix.