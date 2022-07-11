76º

Man shot and killed after trying to get into Englewood home

Officers say woman called 911, then hung up

Shawn Seagroves, Morning Show Executive Producer

JSO Investigating man shot at home on Putnam Avenue (WJTX)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a woman at a home on Putnam Avenue called 911 Sunday night about 11:20 p.m. and hung up. When officers responded, they say a woman told them a man tried to get into her home and she shot him. They searched the area and found a man who had been shot nearby. The man died at the scene. Investigators say the man and woman were involved in a relationship.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call JSO and (904)-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

