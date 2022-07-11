Man shot and killed after trying to get into Englewood home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a woman at a home on Putnam Avenue called 911 Sunday night about 11:20 p.m. and hung up. When officers responded, they say a woman told them a man tried to get into her home and she shot him. They searched the area and found a man who had been shot nearby. The man died at the scene. Investigators say the man and woman were involved in a relationship.

