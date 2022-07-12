91º

Girl shot in eye with pellet gun in St. Johns is 13 years old, report reveals

Person at scene told investigators that a 12 year old was handling the pellet gun

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday obtained the investigative report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office into a young girl that was critically injured when she was shot by a pellet gun.

The incident was reported on July 4. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, someone at the scene told investigators that a 12-year-old boy had been handling the pellet gun when it discharged, hitting the 13-year-old girl in her eye.

No charges have been filed in the case. The 13-year-old girl was hospitalized for critical injuries.

