Girl shot in eye with pellet gun in St. Johns is 13 years old, report reveals

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – News4JAX on Tuesday obtained the investigative report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office into a young girl that was critically injured when she was shot by a pellet gun.

The incident was reported on July 4. According to the Sheriff’s Office report, someone at the scene told investigators that a 12-year-old boy had been handling the pellet gun when it discharged, hitting the 13-year-old girl in her eye.

No charges have been filed in the case. The 13-year-old girl was hospitalized for critical injuries.