Young person seriously hurt after being shot with pellet gun, St. Johns County deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A juvenile is said to have life-threatening injuries after being shot with a pellet gun, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to the Flagler Estates area at about 5 p.m., and the person who was shot was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office said the gun was being handled by another person when the juvenile was shot.

Sources told News4JAX that the young person was a teenage girl.

An active investigation was said to be underway.