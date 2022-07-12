Group analyzes how abortion ban could impact female veterans, women with disabilities

Abortion-rights demonstrators shout slogans after tying green flags to the fence of the White House during a protest to pressure the Biden administration to act and protect abortion rights, in Washington, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The Biden Administration says hospitals must offer abortion services in emergency situations such as when a mother’s life is at risk.

It says federal law pre-empts state laws in areas that now ban the procedure. The department says emergency conditions can include, “ectopic pregnancy, complications of pregnancy loss, or emergent hypertensive disorders, such as preeclampsia with severe features.”

Currently, states with strict abortion bans do allow exceptions when the health of a mother is at risk even though the threat of prosecution has created confusion for some doctors.

A new study suggests state abortion bans could affect more than half of all female veterans and women with disabilities.

Florida has the second-highest number of female veterans right behind Texas.

A state new law that bans abortion after 15 weeks is still the focus of a legal challenge but was reinstated just last week.

Florida is one of 26 states that have banned or plan to ban abortion. If they follow through, 2.3 million female veterans and 2.8 million women with disabilities could be impacted.

The National Partnership for Women and Families estimates that in the first year after the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, 100,000 pregnant women will not be able to have the abortion they seek.

That could result in 75,000 births that will dramatically impact their lives, plans and economic security.

The study also found that people of color would also be greatly impacted. Giving birth presents its own set of dangers and concerns given their high rates of maternal mortality, especially in the states that also restrict abortion the most.

It’s important to note, that the group specifically looked at women between 15 and 49 -- and does not include transgender men and non-binary people who could become pregnant, suggesting the impact could be even greater.