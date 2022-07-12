Missing endangered Baker County woman, 71, last seen in June

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies in Florida on Tuesday were working to track down a missing 71-year-old Baker County woman who hasn’t been seen since June 29.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office shared the missing persons flyer pictured above, along with the type of vehicle — a red 2017 Ford Explorer — that Claire Luscombe was last seen driving. Investigators said she has Alzheimer’s disease.

Jurisdictions in Clay County, Duval County, Pasco County and Brevard County are helping in the search. Agencies are using what’s known as MEPSAR, a step-by-step procedure used to track down missing people. It’s been used in Jacksonville before to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment.

If you spot Luscombe, you should dial 911.