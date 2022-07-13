Jacksonville police release body camera footage in shooting of suspected robber

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released footage from an officer-worn body camera that was taken on the night police shot and killed who investigators said was a suspected robber.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released footage from an officer-worn body camera that was taken on the night police shot and killed who investigators said was a suspected robber.

The footage from March 1 begins as officers arrive at an apartment complex on Lane Avenue. T.K. Waters, the former chief of investigations for JSO, said on the night of the shooting that officers had responded to a robbery at a business on Normandy Boulevard and that the robber had fled into the apartment complex.

Over the police radio, someone can be heard saying that a woman saw a man with a black backpack run inside one of the apartments on the downstairs floor. The officers in the video work to try and track the suspect down and another officer on the radio reviews video from a Ring camera.

Ad

Officers outside the apartment try to determine if anyone is inside.

“Hey, I got movement inside. Movement inside,” one officer says.

The video fast forwards as officers set up a PA system in an attempt to speak with the suspect.

“Come outside with your hands up,” an officer says. “Front door, front door. Come out with your hands up.”

A man appears, holding his hands up.

“Go to the ground, go to the ground,” an officer demands.

The man in the video takes off running and officers give chase, including the officer with the body-worn camera. Waters previously said the man came to a fence, which he jumped.

The video shows the officer use the hood of a cruiser to jump over the fence, and right after, much of the video becomes pixelated and dark.

Waters on the night of the shooting said officers followed the man behind the fence, where the struggle ensued.

“He’s reaching for something!” the first officer yells in the video.

Ad

A light comes on, and the video appears to show the man on the ground struggling with the officers.

“I’ll f****** kill you right now!” a second officer yells.

“He’s reaching for something! Grab his hands!” the first officer yells.

A bang can be heard, which the Sheriff’s Office says was gunfire.

“Is that a gun?” the first officer asks.

Another bang is heard, which JSO says is a second gunshot. Officers then fire, striking and killing the man.

No officers were injured.

In the footage from JSO, police show photos of what they said was the suspect’s firearm.

Two officers that were involved were placed on administrative leave. The state attorney’s office is conducting an independent investigation.