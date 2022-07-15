McDonald’s expects to hire more than 2,000 new employees across North Florida this summer

Looking for a new job?

McDonald’s expects to hire nearly 900 new candidates in Jacksonville and more than 2,000 across North Florida this summer.

Jacksonville City Council President Terrance Freeman on Friday highlighted the fast-food restaurant’s commitment to the community with an event at the McDonald’s location on Fort Caroline Road at Peeler Road in the Arlington Manor neighborhood.

The franchise is making a special pledge exclusively to its employees in Jacksonville and North Florida: The job comes with sizzling perks.

“We just want to be able to be good partners and be able to offer the community what they need, which is jobs and education assistance,” said Will Garcia, a local McDonald’s owner.

Garcia is a second-generation McDonald’s owner and operator.

His store, along with others across North Florida, will offer flexible scheduling, tuition assistance, free meals and paid time off.

Employee Chelsea Mitchell said these benefits are what make her feel valued.

“You’re going to get more out of it than you think,” Mitchell said. “You’re more than just a number — you’re really actually a person.”

McDonald’s is creating thousands of jobs this summer as economists boost their odds for a recession in 2023.

Freeman believes this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This job means that someone is coming in and they’re able to take money home to their families, provide food, provide shelter, services —things that are going to make their quality of life better,” Freeman said.

It’s an opportunity that can flip things around for the better.

For more information about McDonald’s careers, visit the company’s website.