2nd bond hearing to be held for Jacksonville pastor charged with sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An attorney representing a Jacksonville pastor accused of abusing children for decades has filed a new motion for a bond to be set, court records show.

Paul Dyal, 78, pastor of the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ on Old Kings Road, is charged with two counts of capital sexual battery on a child. He pleaded not guilty in April.

Dyal had a bond hearing that same month, and defense lawyers promised the judge that their client would appear for all hearings and stay away from children. Bond, however, was denied.

Dyal’s new attorney has filed a new motion for bond to be set, telling the judge that Dyal’s health is at issue.

The motion says Dyal has a history of heart trouble and has a leaking heart valve that requires surgery.

The defense says that Dyal needs prescription medicine that he’s not getting in jail, that he has been denied a wheelchair and that he has open foot sores that could get infected.

The defense says that the sexual assault allegations were first raised in 2003, but Dyal has never changed his ID or moved away.

The motion also mentions a 2019 demand letter from a law firm seeking to settle a civil case and suggests there was a “financial motive to fabricate these accusations.”

Dyal’s lawyer says there’s no physical evidence to support the accusations, and for his client to be held without bond violates his constitutional rights.

Dyal remains in the Duval County jail.

A second bond hearing will be held Tuesday afternoon.

Pastor of church accused of abusing children for decades

Dyal was arrested in March after a coordinated raid on the North Jacksonville church where he was a pastor.

According to police, the investigation into Dyal goes back more than 20 years and includes evidence for offenses they believe happened in the early 1990s.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got a tip about possible sexual abuse at the church in September 2020.

“The investigation revealed both long-term sexual and physical abuse of minors in the church spanning a period of over thirty years,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its news release in March.

While investigators were making the arrest of Dyal, additional warrants were being served in Oklahoma. Jerome Teschendorf, 68, who was arrested in Newalla, Oklahoma, and Vernon Williamson, 85, who was arrested in Ardmore, Oklahoma, have been extradited to Jacksonville.

Teschendorf and Williamson are also affiliated with Dyal’s church and are each facing two counts of capital sexual battery on a child. Both Teschendorf and Williamson pleaded not guilty.

The Sheriff’s Office believes there could be more than a dozen victims.

JSO said that through the course of the investigation, the police “have identified and spoken to numerous victims and witnesses.” As a result, the Sheriff’s Office said, police believe there are additional suspects. It asked that anyone who believes they might have information to share to come forward by calling JSO at 904-630-0500 or submitting an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or online.

Eight women have since shared their stories with News4JAX, saying they are survivors of mental, physical and emotional abuse from people at the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ Church.