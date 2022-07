The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that there would be a large law enforcement presence in the area of New Leatherwood Drive in Palm Coast.

Human remains were unearthed during construction in the area of a Palm Coast development, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said around noon that there would be a large law enforcement presence in the area where the remains were found — near New Leatherwood Drive in the Toscana development.

The community was asked to avoid the area.

Deputies said they are investigating.