New owners say they’re working to relocate guests of Hospitality Inn who were asked to vacate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of guests at the Hospitality Inn on 103rd Street were given less than 48 hours to vacate. According to a letter that they received, they aren’t permitted stay past Thursday.

News4JAX visited the hotel and spoke with the new owners about the letter. They said it was issued by the previous owners and that it’s not the way they do things.

“That’s not what our whole company’s about. Our whole business motto is helping out affordable housing, you know, tenants like that. That’s what we’re about,” said Allen Allgood with Vivo Living.

“So, we’re in the process of reaching out, as well as the congresswoman, to local authorities here and community outreach to help relocate people. Nobody’s gonna be out, they’re gonna have a place to live until we can help relocate everybody. And then, eventually, once we convert the apartments, we’ll be reaching back out also so they’ll have a better place to live because we’re gonna be renovating the whole property.”

Allgood said Vivo Living has been working to acquire the property for the last six months. They own multiple properties and are working to buy another property in Jacksonville not far from the Hospitality Inn.