Person killed in industrial accident in St. Johns County

Sky4 flew over the scene of a deadly industrial accident in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – A person was killed Thursday morning in an industrial accident at a construction site in the Silverleaf community of St. Johns County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies did not disclose the age or gender of the person, or how they died.

A spokesperson said the Major Crimes Unit will be investigating the death, which was reported on Courtney Vista Drive, which runs east of Silverleaf Parkway, which is just off County Road 16A.

Sky4 flew over the scene and spotted two large excavators at the property, along with other industrial construction equipment.

It appeared one of those excavators had run over a person, who did not survive their injuries.