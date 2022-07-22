72-year-old Macclenny man killed in crash on US 301, troopers say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old Macclenny man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 301 in Duval County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, the man was driving a pickup truck west on State Road 200 as a sport utility vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 301 in the outside lane around 2:40 p.m. when the man attempted to turn left in front of the SUV, violating the SUV’s right of way. That’s when, troopers said, the front of the SUV and the left side of the pickup collided.

The pickup driver died at the scene, FHP said.

The Highway Patrol said one of the two passengers of the SUV, a 47-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. According to troopers, the other SUV passenger, a 19-year-old woman, and the SUV driver, a 57-year-old man, were not hurt. Troopers said all three occupants of the SUV were from Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

According to FHP, the crash is still under investigation.