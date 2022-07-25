Pedestrian hit by car on Southside; JRFD reports serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit by a car Monday morning in the Windy Hill neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
Around 9:15 a.m., JFRD tweeted it responded to a traffic accident involving a car and a pedestrian on Southside Boulevard near Hogan Road.
At least one person suffered serious injuries, JFRD reported.
