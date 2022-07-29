Frustrated with current political climate, former Republicans & Democrats introduce new party

Voters could soon start seeing another political party on ballots across the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters could soon start seeing another political party on ballots across the country.

A group of former Republicans and Democrats announced the launch of “Forward,” a new party branded as the answer for voters who are dissatisfied with the two existing parties.

A recent Gallup poll showed that 57% of voters think a third party is needed. After the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and President Biden’s inauguration, that number rose to 62%.

This poll indicates that more and more people want another option -- now, the Forward party says it will provide that.

For decades, Republicans and Democrats have been moving farther and farther apart toward political extremes, according to recent data from the Pew Research Center.

The divide between the two major parties is the reason why former Republicans and Democratic officials announced the formation of the new political party, which aims to represent what it describes as the “moderate, common-sense majority.”

The Forward Party has already absorbed groups like the Serve America Movement and the Renew America Movement. It’s co-chairs are former Republican New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Democratic 2020 presidential and 2021 New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang.

There aren’t many specific positions that are set in stone, but one key focus for the platform is to end gerrymandering, which would make voting districts more diverse and force candidates to speak to everyone’s issues, not just a specific base.

A few local voters told News4JAX they are open to the idea.

One registered Republican, who did not want to be identified, said he will always vote, but only for the best ideas. He prefers a party that is candid and tells the people exactly what they have to offer.

“If they’re really going to take care of the people, actually care about our views and what’s going on in the world and not care more about the other countries by actually fixing our country here. Yeah, I’d vote for them,” he said.

Anna Dooley is also a registered Republican, but she’s voted for different parties through the years.

Dooley said a new party could make voters reconsider where they stand on issues and who they support.

“I think it’s probably going to require the average voter to be a lot more involved and to pay attention to what the platforms are, to know which issues are most important to you,” Dooley said.

Dooley also mentioned she is a supporter of Councilman at Large Matt Carlucci, a self-described “extreme moderate.” Carlucci said people should change and re-evaluate their allegiance to any political party.

“I think our council needs to do some of our own soul searching as to what our true north is. Is it a party or is it our love for Jacksonville?” Carlucci said.

The Forward party plans to officially launch in Houston on Sept. 24 and plans to hold its first political convention in a major U.S. city next summer.

The party is still building its infrastructure but hopes to be on all ballots in all 50 states by the 2024 elections.