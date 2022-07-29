Warrant reveals allegations of domestic violence between former radio personality, man charged in her death

An arrest warrant obtained Thursday by News4JAX reveals that the mother of Tasheka Young discovered the body of her daughter inside the mother of two’s apartment. Her children were also inside the home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest warrant obtained Thursday by News4JAX reveals that the mother of Tasheka Young discovered the body of her daughter inside the mother of two’s apartment. Her children were also inside the home.

Young, a former radio personality in Jacksonville, was honored at a fundraiser Thursday night. Friends and loved ones were there to remember the good times and raise awareness of domestic violence.

The arrest warrant for Bursey Armstrong, the father of the children who is charged in Young’s murder, reveals a history of domestic violence.

Jessica Mote first met Young in high school, where they were band members. They later went on to work together in radio.

Mote was shocked to learn her friend had been murdered.

“A lot of our friends, we just don’t get it,” Mote said. “Because we had not connected in some time, and a few other people feel the same way, you cant help but feel like, I mean, if we just did our part, checking up on each other, making sure we’re all OK, that this wouldn’t have happened.”

Young worked as a radio personality at Power 106.1 in Jacksonville before becoming a teacher. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bethune-Cookman University.

According to Armstrong’s arrest warrant, Young’s mother went to her daughter’s home after she wasn’t able to get in touch with her. Inside, the report says, her mother found her lying on the bedroom floor, bloody and unresponsive.

The report states the mother told police that her daughter and Armstrong had a violent relationship, with Young telling her that Armstrong had held a gun to her head two weeks earlier.

Police searched his cellphone, the report states, finding evidence of a violent relationship, including photos of a knife and a gun. Investigators said a search of his car and his residence turned up clothes that appeared to be bloody, a gun and ammunition.

“This is one of those stories, unfortunately, that teaches you that if you’re going through something and you need help, ask for help,” Mote said. “And at the same time, don’t be ashamed of it, don’t be embarrassed by what you’re going through.”

Young’s family is accepting donations to help with child care, clothing and toys. Donations are accepted via Cash App to $OliviaSYoung.

National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233 text START to 88788.

Hours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service