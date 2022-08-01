Middleburg woman gathering supplies for Kentucky flooding victims, including her family

A local woman’s family has lost just about everything in the flooding in Kentucky, and she’s gathering supplies to help them out.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A local woman’s family has lost just about everything in the flooding in Kentucky, and she’s gathering supplies to help them out.

Floodwaters have ripped through the home of Angel Shepherd’s aunt, Barb Turner, and her aunt’s husband, Ossie Turner, in Jackson, Kentucky. Barb Turner, 73, has stage 4 cancer, and her husband has multiple sclerosis.

“She means the world to me, other than my mom who is my hero, and Barb is my second hero,” Shepherd said told News4JAX on Monday. “Anytime I have something difficult in my life that I need to draw strength on, I draw it from my Aunt Barb.”

Shepherd, who’s from the hard-hit area, is coming to the rescue.

“I can’t get this car loaded quick enough to get there,” Shepherd said. “I have so many amazing friends and family who have donated.”

On Tuesday, she will make the 522-mile drive in her SUV from her home in Middleburg to Jackson.

Shepherd’s asking for help. She still needs cleaning supplies, first-aid kits, clothes, food and funding to help — not just her aunt and uncle — but their struggling neighbors.

“She would never come out and ask for help,” Shepherd said. “She is the most modest, humble person you’ll ever meet.”

Shepherd started a GoFundMe page and is calling on people in our area to help strangers who are struggling.

“If there’s anyone out there who’s willing to donate time, materials, who is willing to travel up there to get her back in her home as quickly as possible, it just would mean the world,” Shepherd said. “She would never ask for help, so I’m here asking for her.”

Even the smallest gesture can make a big difference for Aunt Barb and others just like her.

If you’d like to help Shepherd with supplies or donate to the GoFundMe, you can do so here or by emailing arsanais@me.com.